2025 CMA Red Carpet: The Wildest, Flashiest, Most Extra Looks

The 2025 CMA Awards red carpet came in hot the second Shaboozey showed up. He hit the carpet in full Western style ... leather, metal, and swagger -- instantly setting the tone for the night.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley served up sexy looks with Hurley in a plunging red glittery dress while Billy Ray rocked an all black look. Kenny Chesney and Megan Moroney rolled in, proving simplicity still wins. Kenny in a black suit with a cowboy hat, tan, and chill.

CMA host Lainey Wilson shut everything down with a massive hat, bold bell bottoms, pure headliner confidence, and a cape. She looked every bit the queen of the night!

Many other big stars showed up for the big night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville ... Ella Langley, Dance Moms star Nia Sioux, comedian Bert Kreischer nearly caused a shirtless moment (of course), while Morgan Evans, Laci Kaye Booth, and Asher Angel added charm, shimmer and heartthrob energy.

With Shaboozey, BigXthaPlug, Luke Combs and more set to tear up the stage, Nashville's biggest night is officially loud, sparkly, and unapologetically extra.