George Strait Returning To Clemson Stadium After 25 Years

George Strait's played some of the biggest stages out there, gaining plenty of fans along the way ... and it looks like his supporters in South Carolina are going to get their chance to see the country star real soon.

The country star is planning on heading back to Clemson Memorial Stadium -- also known as Death Valley -- to play a show on May 2, 2026, according to Billboard.

Strait's not the only performer of the night, as he'll be supported by both Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores at the concert.

It's worth noting the last time a concert was held at Clemson Memorial Stadium was all the way back in 1999 -- and it was headlined by Strait, too!

Strait shared an announcement about the planned event on Instagram Friday ... the post's caption said the "King" would be returning after a quarter-century.

Clemson Memorial Stadium can accommodate more than 80,000 fans, and we're thinking Strait's probably gonna fill most of those seats ... FYI, he formerly held the record for having the largest single ticketed concert crowd in U.S. history ... although his record was beaten by Zach Bryan in 2024.