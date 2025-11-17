Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Turn Out for 2025 Governors Awards in Los Angeles

Hollywood's biggest stars were shining bright for the 2025 Governors Awards ... with A-listers flooding the red carpet to show off their best looks -- including Sydney Sweeney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Austin Butler, and many more.

The 16th installment of the awards show went down Sunday night at Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom ... and the fashion did not disappoint.

Ariana Grande is fully embracing the "Wicked" spirit ... stunning in an elegant "Glinda Pink" Dior gown, while her costar Cynthia Erivo made a bold statement in a striking Givenchy look.

Sydney Sweeney is glowing in a sleeveless gown that starts at the bust ... and Jennifer Lawrence is showing off her long legs in a cream Dior gown.

Jennifer Lopez, of course, knows how to make an entrance ... dazzling in a floor-sweeping gown.

Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio are keeping it classic in sharp tuxes, while Jacob Elordi skipped the tie for a more relaxed vibe.