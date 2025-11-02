Hollywood Glams Up for 2025 LACMA 'Art+Film' Gala

It was star power at the LACMA Art+Film Gala over the weekend ... where Hollywood heavyweights traded movie sets for museum steps, and the red carpet turned into a who's who of fame and fashion.

The annual bash, co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, drew some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Angela Bassett, Demi Moore, Quinta Brunson, Tessa Thompson, Elle Fanning, Finneas, Demi Lovato, and Dustin Hoffman.

The star parade didn't stop there ... Emmy-winner Hannah Einbinder made an entrance, F1 actor Damson Idris kept things cool and classy, and influencer Alix Earle shimmered in sequins. Meanwhile, Justine Lupe and comedian Benito Skinner brought a touch of indie sparkle to the high glam scene.