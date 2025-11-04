Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Daughter's Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had themselves a parents' night out in the Big Apple!

Check it out -- the new parents of 3 made their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their 3rd child, a daughter named Rocki Irish, in September. They showed up at the 2025 CFDA Awards in New York City Monday night, where Rihanna reportedly described her chic look as "postpartum-forward."

The "Work" hitmaker chose pieces from Alaïa's spring/summer 2026 collection, which included an asymmetrical floor-length black trench coat worn over a black turtleneck and pleated white pants tucked into her black pumps.

A$AP, meanwhile, opted for a classic Chanel suit worn over a cream-colored V-neck sweater. His shoes matched perfectly -- featuring a neutral-colored body and black tips and soles.

He and Rihanna shared the carpet with loads of fashion-forward folks in entertainment -- just check out our gallery!

As we mentioned, the musicians welcomed their third child in September, with their baby girl Rocki joining brothers RZA, 3, and Riot, 2.

The "Fashion Killa" rapper refueled marriage rumors when he called himself a "loving husband" in an October interview with The Perfect Magazine ... but they continue to keep their lips sealed on whether or not they did indeed get hitched.