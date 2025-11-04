Venus Williams Mistaken for Naomi Campbell at NYC Event

Play video content

The 2025 CFDA Awards welcomed the who's who in fashion to New York City Monday night -- but some shutterbugs clearly missed the memo when they mistook Venus Williams for Naomi Campbell!

Check out the awkward clip -- the pro tennis player arrives at the steps of the American Museum of Natural History, and eager photogs are calling her so they can get the money shot ... but they're yelling for Naomi instead. Clearly, it's not a diss to be mistaken for the supermodel, but still ... pretty uncomfortable no matter how you slice it.

Naomi showed up about an hour and a half later, according to our sources, and only posed for a few photos on the steps before making her way inside to the main event.

Both stars looked stunning last night, with Venus in a body-hugging midi dress made of a black suede material and embellished with white polka dots. Naomi, meanwhile, reached for a white jumpsuit with ruffled pant legs and a belt tied at her waist.

The guest list for the fashion awards was full of Hollywood's hottest stars and beyond, from country crooner Kelsea Ballerini and actress Mandy Moore to NBA standout Angel Reese and fashion legend Anna Wintour.