Venus Williams Reveals She's Engaged To Actor Andrea Preti After Historic Win

What a night for Venus Williams! Not only did the tennis legend win a WTA singles match, making her the second oldest player to do so, but she also revealed she's engaged to Andrea Preti!

Williams, 45, announced her engagement to the "Temptation" actor during her post-match interview on Tuesday ... moments after her first singles match since March 2024. She's the oldest woman to win since Martina Navratilova.

"My fiancé is here," Williams said after the victory.

"He really encouraged me to keep playing. There was so many times where I just wanted to coast and kinda chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don't know how much work goes into this. It’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time."

Williams said it was the first time Preti, 37, watched her play live ... and interviewer Rennae Stubbs called him her "good luck charm."

Preti -- also a director and writer -- was super proud of his fiancée and celebrated by sharing a bunch of photos of Williams in action on the court on his social media page.

Williams and Preti were first linked in July 2024 when they took a boat ride together in Italy. However, the couple has kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

Engagement rumors started swirling earlier this year when Williams was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger.