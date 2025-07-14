Trinity Rodman Locks Lips W/ Ben Shelton On Vacation

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton are certainly making the most of their summer ... 'cause the soccer star shared a recap from a recent getaway -- and they couldn't keep their hands off each other!!

Rodman -- daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman -- gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her romantic trip with her tennis star bae on Monday ... sharing several pics and videos of their summer together.

One of the photos shows them locking lips right in front of the water ... with the NWSL forward showing off her physique in a green bikini.

"Not the summer that I had in mind but still loved every moment ❤️," the 23-year-old said in her Instagram caption. "Can't wait to be back on the field."

Rodman was ruled out of competition back in April due to a back injury ... but worked hard on her training during her time off the pitch -- including her vacation.

Fans were thrilled to see the young couple's PDA ... with one commenting, "I literally have a crush on your relationship."

The Washington Spirit standout and Shelton began dating earlier this year ... and dropped several breadcrumbs before Ben, 22, took it to the next level and dropped a hard launch on his own social media.

They're each other's biggest cheerleaders ... and Rodman was present supporting Shelton at Wimbledon recently as well.