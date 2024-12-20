Trinity Rodman Won't Reconcile with Dad Dennis, Calls Apology 'A Joke'

Dennis Rodman's bad dad apology to his soccer star daughter Trinity fell flat ... with the Olympic gold medalist calling the mea culpa a "joke," and declaring she's done trying to fix her relationship with her pops.

The drama came to a head earlier this week when the Washington Spirit forward appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and called out her absentee father, accusing him of only showing up for PR stunts.

"He's not a dad," Trinity said. "Maybe by blood, but nothing else."

Rodman -- a 5x NBA champion -- responded with a lengthy and emotional Instagram post, making it clear he wants to have a relationship with his kid.

But, Trinity isn't buyin' it.

"A joke," Trinity said while sharing his apology on Instagram, saying ... "The response alone. And the attention."

"Wiping my hands with it. I'm done. Thank you."