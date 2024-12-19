Dennis Rodman Apologizes To Estranged Daughter Trinity, 'I Will Keep Trying'

Dennis Rodman is apologizing to his estranged daughter Trinity -- writing a lengthy and emotional social media post -- after the U.S. soccer star went on a podcast and blasted her pops for being an absent dad.

"I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time," Rodman said in the IG post.

"I’m always here and tell you all the time rather it’s your voice or voicemail how proud I am. I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me."

Rodman added, "Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone you have my number, You see me calling, I’m still here Dennis RODMAN- Dad"

The post comes after Trinity -- Washington Spirit forward and Olympic gold medalist -- called out her Hall of Fame father on the "Call Her Daddy" pod this week, claiming Dennis only pops up in her life when cameras are around.

Trinity gave an example, saying after the 5x NBA champ attended her NWSL match in 2021, where he was photographed, Rodman disappeared for three years.

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Rodman, however, insists he's been watchin' her from a distance.

"FYI I watch you play All the time😊," Rodman wrote. "Actually flew in to watch you play and was told not to show up bc who I was with instead and me just wanting to support you So I watched you from my hotel balcony just to make everybody happy."

"I love All My Kids #untold #storys."