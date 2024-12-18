Trinity Rodman Opens Up About Estranged Relationship With Dennis, 'He's Not My Dad'

Play video content Call Her Daddy

The only thing connecting Dennis and Trinity Rodman is DNA ... so says the soccer star, who claims despite the Hall of Famer's occasional appearances at her games -- they're pretty much strangers.

The Washington Spirit forward opened up about her relationship with her pops on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast this week ... when she said she hasn't seen the Chicago Bulls legend in years.

Their last meeting, Trinity says, came when the Worm showed up unannounced at her Nov. 2021 NWSL matchup against the North Carolina Courage ... which was an emotional moment for her.

"After that, radio silence," Rodman said.

"Stupid me for thinking that was gonna be some type of like new spark because that was me every single time."

Trinity -- who won gold with the USWNT at the 2024 Olympics in Paris -- went on to say she has since accepted the belief the five-time NBA champion will only show up for her when cameras are present ... and confessed she has "lost hope" of ever rebuilding their relationship.

"He's not a dad," Trinity said. "Maybe by blood, but nothing else."

Dennis and Trinity's mom, Michelle, met in 1999 and got married in 2003. Michelle filed for divorce one year later.

Despite their estranged relationship, Trinity followed in her father's footsteps as a standout athlete.