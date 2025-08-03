Naomi Campbell Flaunts Bikini Body During Beach Day in Ibiza
Naomi Campbell is proving age is just a number and she’s got the body to back it up!
The 55-year-old supermodel turned heads during a beach day in Ibiza this weekend, showing off her toned bikini body as she soaked up the sun.
Rocking a red two-piece, Naomi looked every bit the runway icon as she strolled along the shore, smiling and taking a dip in the Mediterranean.
From the catwalk to the coastline, Naomi's still got it ... and then some.