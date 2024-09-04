Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour Blast Each Other Onstage at Fashion Event

Take Digs At Each Other ...

Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour got into a catfight of sorts during an NYC fashion show ... with the two legends dissing each other onstage in front of a packed audience.

Naomi Campbell threw a shade on Anna Wintour 😂 Naomi was late and Anna didn’t wait for her. Anna gave the award to Samira to present it to Naomi. Naomi didn’t want Anna to present her an award anyways 😂 #nyfw #naomicampbell #annawintour pic.twitter.com/hwFOLA4sXT — Starpush2 (@Starpush2) September 4, 2024 @Starpush2

It was the supermodel versus the Vogue editor at Tuesday night's Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards in Harlem -- and it all started with Anna stepping up to the podium onstage to needle Naomi for being tardy to the party.

Anna told the crowd, “I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late.” Of course, Anna was referring to Naomi ... and Wintour got so fed up with the lack of punctuality she eventually left.

Her exit prompted Samira Nasr -- Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief -- to present the Fashion Icon Award to Naomi, who took to the stage to accept the statue.

Naomi first admitted she's always late ... but said things always work out the way they're supposed to.

Then Naomi took a dig at Anna -- explaining she preferred having Nasr present her with the award instead of Wintour.

Naomi said ... “It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady [Wintour]. I’d much rather have this” -- meaning Nasr.

Many people in the room seemed stunned and let out audible gasps.