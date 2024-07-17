Naomi Campbell Wows In Gold Bikini During Ibiza Getaway With Gal Pals

Naomi Campbell was rocking that supermodel bod on a girly getaway with Eiza González and Michelle Rodriguez ... living it up on a yacht in Ibiza.

Check out these pics -- Naomi was killing it in a teeny metallic gold bikini, with matching gold bling and shades while soaking up the sun like a pro on Monday.

NC was clearly living her best life, working those angles in her two-piece like a pro -- just as effortlessly as when she first hit the modeling scene at 15.

It wasn't just Naomi making waves -- Eiza and Michelle also sent temperatures soaring ... rocking tiny bikinis and diving into some serious snorkeling action before drying themselves off back on board.

As for Naomi, it's unclear if her two young kids joined her on the yacht, but judging by the pics, it looks like she got some well-deserved mommy time off.