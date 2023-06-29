Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her Second Baby At 53

Naomi Campbell is proving it's never too late to be a mother ... lettin' her fans know about her brand new baby she's welcomed at 53 years old!

The model shared the exciting news on social media Thursday, writing, "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She ended the heartfelt post by saying, "It's never too late to become a mother."

She was spotted last week without a baby bump, but it's unclear whether she carried the pregnancy or used a surrogate.

For those unaware, Naomi announced the birth of her first kid back in 2021 -- calling her a "beautiful little blessing" ... although she's been relatively private when it comes to her daughter, only sharing glimpses of her.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She was featured on the cover of Vogue in 2022 with her firstborn, however, and was met with a TON of good vibes and warm responses ... and she's getting the exact same thing for baby #2.