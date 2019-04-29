Actress Eiza Gonzalez Hangs With Soccer Star After Klay Thompson Date

The she-pimpin' continues for actress Eiza Gonzalez ... who was spotted out with Team USA soccer star Jermaine Jones just days after a date with Klay Thompson.
Gonzalez -- who's starring in the upcoming "Godzilla vs. Kong" flick -- was spotted at an L.A. movie theater with Jones ... where they were watching "Avengers: Endgame."
Unclear if Jones -- who recently separated from his wife -- was on a date with Gonzalez ... or if they're just friends.
As for Gonzalez, she has been killin' the game for years ... last week she was spotted on a romantic date with NBA star Klay Thompson -- while the Warriors star was in town to play the Clippers.
Before that, she's been connected to stars like Josh Duhamel, Cristiano Ronaldo, Calvin Harris and Liam Hemsworth.
Basically, Eiza likes hanging out with some of the most famous, good-looking dudes on the planet.
#Respect