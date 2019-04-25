John Cena Kissing New Girlfriend, Pulls Ultimate BF Move!

John Cena Kissing New GF ... Pulls Ultimate BF Move!

As if you needed any more proof John Cena and Shay Shariatzade are "official" -- here's Cena DROPPING HER OFF AT THE AIRPORT ... and even giving her a kiss goodbye!

An eagle-eyed traveler spotted the WWE superstar at the San Diego Airport on Wednesday -- sharing a kiss and loving embrace with his rumored girlfriend before she caught a flight back home to Canada.

But, c'mon -- look at these two!!! They're definitely serious now!!!

We spotted the two out on a date last month -- and clearly, things have escalated, because what grown person takes someone to the airport these days if you're not romantically involved?!

It's John's first serious relationship since things ended with ex-fiancee Nikki Bella back in July 2018.

We're told John and Nikki are still on good terms -- and still talk every now and then, but nothing will ever go back to how it was.