John Cena 'Bumblebee,' Snacks & Fist Bumps! For My Make-A-Wish Kiddos

John Cena Takes 21 Kids from Make-A-Wish to Go See 'Bumblebee'

EXCLUSIVE

John Cena once again transformed himself into Make-A-Wish's biggest hero ... treating a bunch of kids to a private screening of his new blockbuster flick.

The WWE superstar (along with the good folks at Make-A-Wish) rented out a private theater for 21 kids to see "Bumblebee" in NYC on Thursday ... and judging from the footage, everyone was stoked!

Each kid got swag bags, snacks and drinks and some time to hang with their favorite action hero/wrestling star.

Some of the kids even busted out Cena's legendary "You Can't See Me" move with John right on the red carpet!!

Later on, Cena took some of the kids to the Empire State Building where they posed for more pics -- took in the sights -- and hung out with John's "Bumblebee" costar, Hailee Steinfeld.

By the way, this wasn't some one-off thing for Cena -- dude holds the record for most wishes granted to Make-A-Wish. MORE THAN 500!!