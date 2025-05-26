Celebs Come Out in Full Force for Monaco Grand Prix

Celebs swarmed the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Sunday ... from althletes to moguls, they were all front and center!

They all watched as McLaren's Lando Norris crossed the finish line to snag his first Monaco Grand Prix victory.

Lots is going on in Eurpoe ... The Cannes Film Festival just ended, so some of the celebs -- notably Jeff and Lauren -- hightailed it over to Monaco fof the next event.

Gotta say ... Bezos/Sanchez have had more eyeballs on them lately than just about any other celebs.