Sergio Pérez Gifts Red Bull Team $300k In Tequila Prior To Departure

F1 star Sergio Pérez was in the giving mood days before his departure from Red Bull ... hooking his whole team up with a ton of booze for the holidays!!

The 34-year-old Mexican driver showed up at the RBR facility in England on Saturday ... swapping out his RB20 for a semi-truck filled to the brim with Patrón El Alto tequila.

One bottle sells for over 100 bucks ... so it's a pretty nice gesture. We're told the whole haul was worth $300k, but it's fair to assume Checo wasn't handed the bill, as he has a sponsorship deal with the brand.

The gifting went down days before Pérez and RB announced their mutual decision to go their separate ways ... ending their partnership after four years.

Checo shared an emotional goodbye video to the team on Wednesday ... while also making it clear this isn't the last racing fans have seen of him.

Max Verstappen also posted a tribute to his now-former teammate ... saying, "It's been an absolute pleasure driving alongside you 🙏"

"We’ve had some amazing moments together that I’ll always remember. Thank you, Checo!"

Pérez had five Grand Prix victories for Red Bull ... and finished as high as second in the driver's standings. Alongside Verstappen, they won two constructors championships.