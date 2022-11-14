Sergio Pérez Moving Past Brazilian GP Drama With Max Verstappen, 'Behind Us'

F1 star Sergio Pérez says he's not going to dwell on the fact his teammate, Max Verstappen, refused to help him out during the Brazilian Grand Prix ... claiming the issue is "behind us."

Verstappen came under fire for disobeying Red Bull's orders and not letting Checo pass him at the end of Sunday's race ... which ultimately hurt his spot in the driver standings.

Pérez broke his silence on the situation Monday ... saying he talked things over with Max after the race, and they're moving past it.

"With Max and the team everything was discussed yesterday and it will remain internally," Checo said on Twitter. "This is behind us and we will continue working as the great team that we have been until now."

Many criticized Max for his actions because he has the 2022 championship on lock ... and Checo is in a tight race for second with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who finished 4th in Brazil.

If Max -- who was positioned in 6th at the time -- would have let Pérez through, he would have been able to keep his lead over Leclerc in the standings.

Audio of Verstappen's exchange with the Red Bull crew was released after the race ... which showed the 2021 champ voicing his disagreement with the demand.

"I told you already last summer. The guys don't ask that again to me -- are we clear about that?" Max said. "I gave my reasons and I stand by it."

Sergio was heard reacting to Verstappen's antics ... saying, "It shows who he really is."

It's a pretty shocking move on Max's part -- especially considering everything Checo did for him as he made his title run last year.