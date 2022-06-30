Max Verstappen Says Nelson Piquet Isn't Racist, Hamilton Comment Was 'Not Correct'

Max Verstappen is breaking his silence on Nelson Piquet's controversial comments about Lewis Hamilton ... saying the 3-time champion was wrong to use the language he did, but insisting his girlfriend's father is not a racist.

"Everyone is against racism, I think it's very straight," Max told reporters ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix.

"I think the wording that was used, even though, of course, we have different kind of cultures and things that were said when they were younger, is not correct."

As we previously reported, Piquet was discussing an accident between Hamilton and Verstappen at the 2021 British Grand Prix in an interview with Motorsports Talk ... when, according to a translation by CNN Brazil, he referred to Hamilton as a "little n*****."

Piquet has since apologized ... but adamantly denied any racial intent behind his comment, saying it was a term used in Brazilian Portuguese to mean "guy" or "person."

Max backs the man up ... saying he's known Nelson to be a good man.

"I've spent a bit of time with Nelson," said Max -- who's dating Piquet's daughter, Kelly. "And, he's definitely not a racist and he's actually a really nice and relaxed guy."

Verstappen says the backlash can be a lesson for all people to keep from using the word in question ... calling it "very offensive."

As for Nelson's ban from the F1 paddock ... Max is against the punishment.

"When you ban people, you are actually not helping the situation," Verstappen said.