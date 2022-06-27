Lewis Hamilton Shows Off Impressive Surfing Skills In Malibu

Play video content BACKGRID

Lewis Hamilton isn't just a killer on the track -- the Formula 1 superstar clearly knows his way around the water, too ... showing off his incredible moves during a surf session in Malibu this week.

Of course, Lewis is all about getting his adrenaline rush when he's not behind the wheel -- he recently went skydiving in a pretty terrifying video.

But, things were a bit more chill during the Mercedes driver's off-week before Silverstone ... throwing on his wetsuit and catching some waves in California.

The guy clearly knows what he's doing ... propping himself up on the board and maintaining his balance throughout the run (no porpoising here, thankfully).

Sir Lewis also had some fun on a different type of board as well ... longboarding through the streets before getting his beloved doggo, Roscoe, in on the fun.

It's been a challenging start to the 2022 campaign for the 7-time champ -- he's currently 6th in the standings with only two podiums -- but he looks more than happy during his time away from the track.