F1's Sergio Pérez To Wear 'Wakanda Forever' Helmet For Brazilian Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Sergio Pérez will have the power of the Black Panther when he hits the track in Brazil this week -- he'll be wearing an awesome 'Wakanda Forever' helmet!!

"My helmet for the next race, your thoughts?," Checo said alongside pics of the movie premiere on Monday. "Hope we can be as fast as Black Panther."

Let's be honest -- Red Bull doesn't need any vibranium on their side to come away with a win this weekend ... as they've been crushing it in 2022.

Pérez and his teammate Max Verstappen are currently at the top of the driver standings ... with the latter already securing the championship.

The helmet is really cool -- it's matte gray with the Black Panther logo on top ... with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" written across the back.

It's perfect timing for Checo to rock the look -- the Marvel flick is set to hit theaters on Friday.