Formula 1 Driver Sergio Perez Has COVID, Out of British Grand Prix

COVID has infiltrated Formula One -- with driver Sergio Perez testing positive for the coronavirus and dropping out of the British Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old Mexican driver was in England getting ready for Sunday's race when his first COVID test on Thursday came back inconclusive.

A second test later confirmed he has coronavirus.

Now, Perez is quarantining himself in hopes of limiting exposure to other drivers or crew members.

"Perez has entered self-quarantine in accordance with the instructions of the relevant public health authorities, and will continue to follow the procedure mandated by those authorities," F1 said in a statement.

The racing org. also says a "full track and trace initiative" has been launched to see if anyone may have been exposed.

"All close contacts [to Perez] have been quarantined."

So far, the event will continue as planned ... as long as there's no Miami Marlins-style outbreak.

As for Perez, F1 says he's "physically well and in good spirits."

Perez is the first F1 driver to test positive for COVID.

Of course, the pandemic has hit other sports hard over the past few months -- everything from baseball to soccer to MMA.