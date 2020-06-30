Minor League Baseball Season Canned Due To COVID-19, 'Sad Day For Many'

Breaking News

For the first time since 1901 ... there will be ZERO Minor League Baseball games played this year ... with the league officially announcing the 2020 season has been scrapped due to coronavirus.

MiLB made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon ... saying, Major League Baseball will not be providing Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season ... officially sticking a fork in any hopes of salvaging some games.

MiLB president Pat O'Conner released a statement on the decision, saying, "These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played."

"While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

Of course, the MLB has finally come up with a 60-game plan to return to the diamond ... and hopes to have Opening Day on July 23-24.