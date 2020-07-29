NBA Says Zero New COVID-19 Positive Tests In NBA Bubble, 344 Players Tested
NBA Zero New COVID-19 Positives ... 344 Players Tested
7/29/2020 9:51 AM PT
More great news from the NBA ... a 2nd straight week with ZERO positive COVID-19 tests from players and staffers inside the bubble.
While MLB, NFL, and other sports are scrambling to figure out how to proceed safely -- the NBA seems to have it down.
The league claims that 344 players were tested and NONE of the tests came back positive for coronavirus.
There have been some issues with the bubble -- some players have violated the rules to get things like delivery food and strip club chicken wings -- but so far, the league has been able to avoid an outbreak.
There are strict protocols in place for breaches -- mandatory quarantine periods -- and judging by the numbers, it's effective.
The NBA season is set to officially tip-off Thursday night and this is the kind of news that players, staff, executives and fans were hoping to hear!!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.