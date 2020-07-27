Philadelphia Eagles Paint Kobe Bryant Mural At Practice Facility, 'Kobe's 10 Rules'

Play video content Breaking News

Awesome tribute from one of Kobe Bryant's most beloved teams ... the Philadelphia Eagles painted a Mamba mural at their practice facility to honor the NBA legend this offseason -- and it's pretty amazing.

Star receiver Alshon Jeffery showed off the new artwork at the NovaCare Complex on Monday ... and it shows 3 pictures of Bean alongside some inspiring words.

One of the depictions of Kobe features the Mamba in an Eagles jersey ... while the other two show him in his Lower Merion H.S. gear and his Lakers uni.

The message on the mural, meanwhile, reads "Kobe's 10 Rules" ... which includes important Kobe-isms like "#Believe In Your Team" and "Learn From Greatness."

Of course, Bryant -- who grew up in Philly -- was a GIANT Eagles fan ... he famously went BALLISTIC watching the team win the Super Bowl back in 2018.

In fact, Kobe's love for the Eagles was so great ... he was spotted reppin' them in his last-ever appearance at a Lakers game at Staples Center before his tragic death in January.