Rihanna Shows Off Her Curves in a Sleek Back Outfit at Paris Fashion Week
Rihanna Slays in Sleek All-Black Fit in Paris!!!
One thing about Rihanna -- she’s usually loud, bold and colorful -- but she also knows how to shut it all the way down in sleek, head-to-toe black!
You gotta see this look stepping into Lapérouse during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday ... RiRi flaunted those curves in a plunging, figure-hugging black midi dress, topped off with a furry shawl casually draped over one shoulder.
Even after dark, she kept the shades on for that untouchable A-list energy -- and this fit is so lethal, you already know the her stans are screenshotting and recreating as we speak.
A$AP Rocky and the kiddos weren’t spotted with her, but she was flanked by her team -- so fingers crossed someone’s learned to be a gentleman and grab the door this time ... because we do not need a repeat performance!