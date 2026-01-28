Rihanna Shows Off Her Curves in a Sleek Back Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

One thing about Rihanna -- she’s usually loud, bold and colorful -- but she also knows how to shut it all the way down in sleek, head-to-toe black!

You gotta see this look stepping into Lapérouse during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday ... RiRi flaunted those curves in a plunging, figure-hugging black midi dress, topped off with a furry shawl casually draped over one shoulder.

Even after dark, she kept the shades on for that untouchable A-list energy -- and this fit is so lethal, you already know the her stans are screenshotting and recreating as we speak.