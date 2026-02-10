Billionaire Rihanna Looks Chic During Grocery Shopping Run in L.A., on Video

Play video content BACKGRID

Rihanna might have a billionaire price tag attached to her name ... but she’s still clocking in for regular-degular grocery runs just like the rest of us!

Check the video ... RiRi rolled into an L.A. supermarket Monday dressed head-to-toe in black, yet somehow still impossible to miss. Case in point ... an elderly shopper behind her was so mesmerized she accidentally grabbed Rihanna’s cart, thinking it was her own!!

Rihanna shared a giggle with the woman over the incident ... proving she had no chip on her shoulder, especially since her priority at that moment was shopping for potatoes.

That said, this wasn’t exactly a solo grocery store run. Rihanna was closely tailed by her bodyguard and even had her personal chef in tow -- presumably on standby for dinner inspo while she also grabbed scallions, grapes, bananas and more.