Scott Wolf Reunites With Estranged Wife Kelley Amid Dramatic Divorce

Our Party of Five Is Reunited!!!

Scott Wolf reunited with his estranged wife Kelley amid a nasty divorce ... and she says they're "healing."

Check out this photo of the "Party of Five" alum on a Friday visit to Universal Studios Hollywood ... he's smiling alongside Kelley and their three kids.

Scott and Kelley have been going through a nasty split ever since he filed for divorce in June after two decades of marriage ... and this appears to be the first time they've been together as a family since the filing.

Kelley posted the theme park visit and in her caption she said, "Healing. 💙💙💙💙💙."

Days after Scott's divorce filing, Kelley made headlines by livestreaming her own detainment by police following concerning social media posts. Scott was later granted temporary sole custody of the kids.

In August, Kelley was arrested for doxxing Scott ... and court documents showed she was ordered to stay away from alcohol and narcotics and undergo treatment.

Kelley had been undergoing treatment in Utah ... and now she's back with the kids and Scott in Los Angeles.