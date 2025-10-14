Scott Wolf Sends Birthday Love to Estranged Wife Kelley Amid Divorce

Scott Wolf is reaching out with kindness toward his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, as she continues treatment amid their turbulent divorce.

"The Party of Five" alum took to Instagram Tuesday to wish Kelley a happy 49th birthday, sharing a throwback photo of her smiling across a restaurant table. "Happy birthday to you. 🎂❤️‍🩹", Scott captioned the photo.

Earlier in the day, it was reported Kelley had been transferred from a Utah mental health hospital to another facility nearby, where she'll remain for six more weeks as part of her ongoing recovery.

Scott and Kelley, who tied the knot in 2004, announced their split in June after 21 years of marriage. At the time, Kelley called it "the most difficult decision of my life." Days later, she made headlines after livestreaming her own detainment by police following concerning social media posts.

In August, Kelley was arrested for doxxing Scott, facing multiple misdemeanor charges including electronic harassment. Court documents showed she was ordered to stay away from alcohol and narcotics and undergo treatment.