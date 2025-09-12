Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kelley Wolf Allegedly Violates Protective Order by Contacting Scott Wolf, Seeking Son

By TMZ Staff
Kelley Wolf’s in hot water again … this time, authorities say she broke a protective order by reaching out to Scott Wolf and her son.

According to new legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Scott got a temporary protective order back on August 28 … barring Kelley from any direct or indirect contact with him or their three kids.

But just two days later -- after a judge signed off -- Kelley allegedly violated the order by reaching out to Scott with a friend’s phone … and is accused of even trying to contact her 12-year-old son through a friend’s kid.

As a result, Kelley is now facing a misdemeanor ... on top of others already stacked against her -- including one count of electronic communication harassment and two counts of electronic disclosure of personal identifying information.

TMZ broke the story … Kelley was busted August 26 after a string of troubling IG posts -- including one where she was accused of exposing Scott’s phone number to the public.

She apparently entered rehab shortly after … but has reportedly already checked herself out.

Now, she's staring down another mess.

