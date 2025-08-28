Scott Wolf Flooded With Calls, Texts After Kelley Posts His Number Online

Kelley Wolf was arrested after cops say she posted her estranged husband Scott's phone number online ... leading to him receiving dozens of unwanted calls and texts.

TMZ has now reviewed the arrest affidavit from the incident ... in which a law enforcement officer says he responded to a call from Scott in Park City, Utah Tuesday after the actor received multiple messages from Kelley.

The officer says he was talking with Scott when Scott began receiving a "barrage of phone calls and text messages from unknown people."

The officer says he went to Kelley's Instagram page, where he saw a post with the words "Let's let dimples field his own press?" and his phone number written out for her nearly 100K followers to see.

The officer says he then went to Kelley's house nearby Peoa, UT ... where he says he told Kelley he had enough evidence to arrest her for harassment.

He says he waited for Kelley to change and come outside ... she allegedly refused to open the door for the officer when he arrived. She was arrested and booked on charges of electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information.

Kelley posted several messages to Instagram last night ... telling fans she was scared and didn't know why she'd been arrested. She added she was not suicidal.