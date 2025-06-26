Scott Wolf Granted Restraining Order Against Wife, Sole Custody of Kids

Kelley's Not Welcome to Our 'Party of Five' ...

Scott Wolf's request for a restraining order has been granted ... and, for the time being, his estranged wife Kelley isn't supposed to go anywhere near their kids.

The "Party of Five" star was granted the restraining order in Utah Wednesday afternoon ... with the judge noting in his decision Kelley has "engaged in an escalating pattern of behavior that poses a substantial threat or immediate and irreparable harm" to the couple's kids.

The judge awarded temporary sole physical and temporary sole legal custody of their three children ... and, until further notice, Kelley "shall not have any parent-time or contact" with Scott or the kids.

The order is set to remain in effect until July 9, barring any action by the court to amend, extend or supersede it. The next hearing is scheduled for July 1.

As we reported ... Scott filed for the restraining order Tuesday -- including declarations from himself and Michael Wolf, who appears to be one of Scott's siblings. The document is under seal.

Play video content Instagram/@kelleywolf

ICYMI ... Scott and Kelley announced they were divorcing earlier this month after two decades of marriage and three kids together.

Shortly after the announcement, Kelley was detained by police during a live stream ... making shocking, yet unconfirmed, claims of abuse against Scott.

Play video content

Kelley said Scott was "controlling" and "insane" during their divorce in a 911 call made just hours before she was cuffed, when she asked the police to help her get her belongings from the Park City, Utah home.