Wife of 'Party Of Five' Star Scott Wolf Cries During Emotional 911 Call

Play video content

Kelley Wolf made a desperate call to 911 from her Utah home hours before she was shockingly cuffed by police on video -- and TMZ has now obtained dramatic 911 audio from the first incident.

Check out the audio clip released by the Summit County Sheriff's Office ... Kelley called the dispatcher at 3 AM June 13 ... and she sounds totally emotional.

During their convo, Kelley asks police for assistance to grab her belongings from the Park City home she shares with "Party of Five" star Scott Wolf.

Kelley's call for help followed a heated argument with her 16-year-old son about a cell phone, and some sort of dispute with her brother-in-law. Kelley tells the operator she no longer feels safe in her own home!

She also says her brother-in-law -- Scott's brother -- has been living at her pad to help with the kids while her soon-to-be ex-husband shoots a movie in Los Angeles. Kelley goes on to say her brother-in-law has turned her children against her, convincing them she's a "cheater" and "adulterer."

Not only that ... but a "terrified" Kelley claims she's being psychologically abused, and her children are being alienated from her.

Kelley doesn't stop there ... she tells the 911 dispatcher that the whole ordeal is "humiliating" and she accuses Scott of being "controlling" and "insane" during their divorce. His controlling nature, she claims, caused her to repeatedly sleep outside her home recently.

And there's much more ... but you get the ugly picture ... listen to the audio.

Play video content

Meanwhile ... the incident occurred hours before the Utah County Sheriff's Office was called to Sundance Resort, where they detained Kelley after an individual rang in about "concerning" remarks she had made to family.

TMZ also obtained 911 audio from this incident. Turns out a friend was worried Kelley might harm herself during what she calls an "escalating mental health episode."

Play video content Instagram/@kelleywolf

As witnessed in the clip she posted on social media, she was handcuffed and escorted from a resort building after making unsupported allegations of abuse against Scott.