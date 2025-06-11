Scott Wolf Addresses Divorce From Wife Kelley After She Reveals Split News

Scott Wolf’s breaking his silence a day after wife Kelley dropped their separation news -- saying filing for divorce was the hardest decision he’s ever made.

The "Doc" actor kept it classy in a statement obtained by TMZ, saying their three kids are -- and always will be -- their top priority ... adding their top ask was for privacy as they guide their crew through this new chapter.

It was Kelley who cracked open the can of divorce drama after 20 years of marriage -- but even then, she kept the focus on shielding their kids through it all.

Kelley didn’t spill the tea on what went wrong, but gave Scott props as a dad and partner -- so it sounds like this was more of a romantic fade-out than a fiery fallout.