Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Kelley No-Show At Hearing ... Checks Into Treatment Center

Kelley Wolf was a no-show in divorce court with Scott Wolf ... turns out she’s checked into a treatment center.

The judge said Kelley couldn’t make Tuesday’s hearing on her misdemeanor charges since she’s in a Utah mental health facility -- and prosecutor Wendy Crossland added they haven’t had any recent contact with her while she’s in treatment.

The judge noted the court will "reset these matters with notice" to Kelley.

Remember, Scott scored a temporary protective order on August 28 -- blocking Kelley from contacting him or their three kids.

But cops say she violated it by reaching out to Scott and her son ... landing her another misdemeanor charge, piled on top of the ones she was already facing -- including electronic harassment and two counts of electronic disclosure of personal identifying information.

TMZ broke the story ... Kelley was arrested August 26 after a series of disturbing IG posts -- including one where she allegedly blasted Scott’s phone number to the public.