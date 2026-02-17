Addison Rae's Mom Demands Custody of Singer’s Brother After Ex-Husband’s Arrest

Addison Rae's parents are fighting over custody of the pop star's younger brother ... after her dad was arrested for felony obscenity, TMZ has learned.

Addison's mom, Sheri Eastering, filed court docs as part of her divorce from Monty Lopez. The exes originally settled their divorce in 2022 ... in her filing, Sheri listed the date of marriage as January 18, 2018. The couple were previously married in 2002 and re-wed in 2017.

In the documents, Sheri said they share one minor child, born in 2013 ... her petition asks the court to rule Monty is the biological father and appoint her the primary caretaker with sole custody of the child. She suggested Monty have supervised visitation.

In the custody petition, Sheri listed several alleged incidents of abuse committed by Monty. She claimed that in 2005 Monty "began degrading her, using foul language," telling her she was "worthless trash" and that "no one f***ing likes her."

She said she refused to engage, and alleges that led to him grabbing her around the neck, violently pushing her down onto the bed, and squeezing her neck with his hands ... alleging he yelled in her face, "You stupid fucking b*tch.'"

Sheri claimed Monty also slapped their daughter -- Addison -- across the face with an open hand for talking back to him in 2008.

Sheri said in 2018, Monty became angry when Sheri turned down his sexual advance ... “He told her she was a b*tch for not wanting to have sex with him and that she 'had to, it was her duty.'"

She alleged he beat her with a pillow on the night in question after she went to sleep on the couch. Sheri alleged Monty pushed down on the pillow, holding it over her face so that she couldn’t breathe.

Sheri alleged in 2020 that Monty became very angry and started yelling at her in front of her aunt and cousin. She said she tried to record him, but he got angry. Sheri said she ran to the bathroom, but Monty got into the room, where he berated her, making "gorilla-like" gestures. Sheri alleges he beat her on the legs and butt. In addition, she said he has spat in her face numerous times during the relationship and often called her "ugly" and "gross."

Sheri claimed on October 29, 2025, Monty showed up at her home and violently banged on the door, insisting everyone come out to meet his new wife. She said she called police.

In the petition, Sheri accused Monty of having issues with alcohol and said he had been arrested for driving under the influence multiple times. Sheri also noted that Monty was arrested on July 27, 2025, on a felony charge of exposing himself. The case was listed as a "sex crime."