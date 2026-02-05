Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Sign Temporary Custody Agreement Amid Divorce

Progress in the nasty divorce involving Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann ... it appears they've hammered out a child custody agreement ... but it's only temporary.

The estranged couple sat down for a mediation session Tuesday last week, according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... which resulted in a temporary custody agreement signed by Kim and Kroy.

It's unclear what the custody agreement entails ... all the docs say is they signed a deal.

Kim and Kroy have four minor children ... sons KJ, Kash and Kane, plus daughter Kaia.

The ugly divorce has been dragging on for over 2 years now ... but this appears to indicate some signs of progress. At one point last year, Kroy had even pushed for primary custody of all four kids.