Brittany Cartwright Spotted for First Time Since Jax Taylor and Lori Krebs Photos

Brittany Cartwright is getting out of town after TMZ published photos of her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, getting cozy with the couple's publicist, Lori Krebs, who Brittany has since fired.

The 'Valley' star was spotted Tuesday boarding a jet out of Los Angeles with friend and costar Lala Kent ... the first time we've seen Brittany since the Jax-Lori photos came out.

We're told Brittany treated herself to a nail salon visit in Studio City before heading to the airport.

As TMZ first reported, Brittany cut ties with Lori after we published photos and video showing Lori and Jax embracing in a resort pool during his birthday trip to Mexico. The pair was seen standing chest to chest and wrapping their arms around each other.

TMZ later revealed the Puerto Vallarta getaway wasn't the first time Jax and Lori had spent time together. We also obtained a photo of the pair at a Florida bar in May while Jax was in the state for mental health-related appearances.

Sources told us Brittany decided to fire Lori after learning about the photos. We're told Lori called Brittany before the story ran to give her a heads-up, but the two haven't spoken since.