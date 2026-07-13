Jax Taylor Gets Cozy With His and Brittany Cartwright's Longtime Publicist

Cozies Up to His And Ex Brittany's Publicist

Jax Taylor got very cozy with someone who's been by his and Brittany Cartwright's side for years ... 'cause TMZ has learned the reality star vacationed in Mexico with the former couple's longtime publicist ... and we have photos of them in the pool.

The "Vanderpump Rules" alum spent the weekend at Hotel Mousai in Puerto Vallarta with Lori Krebs, who has represented both Jax and his estranged wife for years.

TMZ obtained photos showing the pair getting awfully close in the resort's infinity pool.

Jax and Lori are seen embracing in the water, standing chest to chest while talking and, at one point, wrapping their arms around each other as they floated together.

A witness tells TMZ the PDA went even further than what our cameras captured ... claiming Jax and Lori were getting close and hugging throughout the day and weren't trying to hide they were together.

Play video content Video: Jax Taylor Sits Poolside With Brittany Cartwright's Longtime Publicist TMZ.com

TMZ also obtained video of the pair having what appears to be a very animated conversation while sitting poolside.

We're told Jax and Lori were in Puerto Vallarta with a larger group of friends, celebrating Jax's birthday -- which was July 11.