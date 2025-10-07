Channing Tatum Denies Jax Taylor's Claim About Being Former Roommates

Jax Taylor likes to say he and Channing Tatum used to be roommates while they were getting started in the modeling world ... but Channing's not on the same page.

Channing was asked straight up about Jax's repeated claims they bunked together in a model house back in the day when he was a guest on Andy Cohen's radio show Monday ... and Channing didn't recall ever living with Jax.

Channing told Andy ... "Absolutely not. I don't think I ever roommated with him." He said he lived with other models when his career was taking off, but he doesn't remember Jax.

The reality TV star has often claimed he was a roomie with Channing back in the day ... he says they were in the same model house in NYC in 2002.