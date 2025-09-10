Channing Tatum Brings Look-alike Daughter as Plus One to Red Carpet

Channing Tatum made his latest Hollywood outing a family affair ... he brought his daughter, Everly, as his plus one for a red carpet premiere.

Check it out ... Channing and 12-year-old Everly were practically twinning on the red carpet while attending the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle" premiere at Los Angeles' TCL Chinese Theatre Tuesday night.

This is the second time the father-daughter duo has attended a premiere for this flick ... the pair previously hit the red carpet last year, when the anime film debuted in NYC. Though the "Magic Mike" star tends to keep his pre-teen out of the spotlight, more often than not.

Channing, who voiced a character in the movie, color coordinated with his look-alike daughter ... donning a navy blue suit while she wore a beautiful gown in a lighter shade of blue. The apple clearly doesn't fall far from this tree!!!

Channing shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, who he split from back in 2018. Yet, the "Step Up" costars didn't finalize their divorce until September 2024 ... which explains why CT called this breakup a "painful" one.

The actor has been linked to a starlet or two in recent years ... even getting engaged to Zoë Kravitz at one point. Though the duo called off their engagement last fall ... with Zoë seemingly moving on with Harry Styles -- but we digress.