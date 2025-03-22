Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Channing Tatum Absolutely Shredded Again, Vows No More 'Fat Roles'

Channing Tatum is ripped once again ... and he celebrated the return to form by telling fans he was done with roles that make him pack on the pounds.

CT posted a thirst trap on Friday ... and he is shredded, which he said was thanks to a few different factors.

Among his list, Channing said he is grateful for his genetics, chef/nutritionist/witch, and his trainer ... acknowledging it takes a team for such a transformation.

Now, don't get it twisted ... it's not like the dude just let himself go -- CT's weight has fluctuated big time for film roles.

Channing says he's back to a chiseled 205 after going up to 235 for "Josephine" and then dropping down to 172 for "Roofman."

After thanking his swole crew, CT -- we assume jokingly -- said he was done with "fat roles" ... 'cause it's just too hard to bounce back these days.

Hey, no pain, no gain!

