Zoë Kravitz & Noah Centineo Fuel Romance Rumors After Late-Night Hangout

Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo could be Hollywood’s newest couple 'cause the two actors were spotted slipping out of a restaurant together in the early morning hours ... one day after her ex-fiancé debuted his new girlfriend.

The potential new couple was photographed leaving a bar/restaurant around 2:20 AM on Sunday. In the video you see the duo make their way toward a nearby car. We're told by people who were there, the two did leave in the same car, you just don't see Noah get in on the driver's side in the video.

The outing was very low key, we're told. In the photos and video you never see them display any PDA, but the outing is now igniting speculation about their relationship status.

The timing of Zoë and Noah's night out is interesting because on Friday night, Zoë's ex-fiancé, Channing Tatum stepped out with his new girlfriend, Inka Williams. The couple was photographed arriving at the CAA pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles.

Channing and Zoë called off their engagement in October 2024 after being together for 3 years.