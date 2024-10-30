Zoë Kravitz Spotted for First Time in Public Since Channing Tatum Split

Zoë Kravitz was spotted out and about in New York City, making her first public appearance since the news hit that she and fiancé Channing Tatum pulled the plug on their engagement.

Despite the surprise split, the actress seemed to be in good spirits as she strolled down the streets of the Big Apple Wednesday.

Zoë hasn't directly addressed the breakup yet ... but it's worth noting she kept her left hand tucked away in a super oversized coat as she went about her day.

TMZ confirmed the news the day before -- Zoë and Channing split after 3 years together, with the reasons behind their drastic decision still a mystery.

However, it seems they're keeping it amicable for the sake of their careers, and are still gonna share the screen in the upcoming flick "Alpha Gang."