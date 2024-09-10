Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Channing Tatum Has Zoë Kravitz Initials Inked on Hand

Channing Tatum Zoë's Always With Me ... Initials Inked On My Hand

Channing Tatum is taking his relationship with Zoë Kravitz to new heights ... he's got her name branded on the back of his hand.

The "Magic Mike" star was out for a run this week in Santa Monica with some fresh ink on his skin ... namely, his fiancée's initials "ZK."

Unclear if this is a tattoo or just some Sharpie action, but the "ZK" is clearly visible from a distance ... and it doesn't look to be affected by Channing working up a sweat on a sweltering day.

The brand is definitely new though ... a sure sign of affection.

Channing and Zoë have been together since 2021 ... and last year, around Halloween, they got engaged.

The couple recently made a movie together too ... with Zoë making her directorial debut in "Blink Twice," which stars Channing.

Channing recently gushed over Zoë on social media, praising her for her hard work on the movie set ... but getting her initials inked on his body is a way bigger gesture.

