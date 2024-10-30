Jenna Dewan's Fiancé Posts Mocking Laughter After Channing Tatum Split

Looks like Jenna Dewan's fiancé, Steve Kazee, is having one hell of a chuckle -- dropping a very telling message right after Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz called it quits.

Soon after the breakup news dropped Tuesday, Steve shared a post on his IG Story with "HAHAHAHA" plastered repeatedly in big white letters on a black screen, filling the page -- clearly signaling he found something absolutely hilarious.

Of course, we can’t say for sure if Steve was stirring the pot and throwing shade at Channing ... but the timing of the post definitely raises some eyebrows.

Steve stood by Jenna's side through her messy divorce from Channing, witnessing everything firsthand -- like when Channing accused her of dragging things out by wanting multiple trials instead of just one. So, you can bet Steve’s got some thoughts on the whole drama.

Channing and Jenna -- who share 11-year-old daughter Everly -- finally settled their divorce last month after a long, drawn-out 6 years.