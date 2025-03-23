Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Grab Dinner Together with Friends, Dogs

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Channing Tatum & Inka Williams Still Going Strong ... Dinner Date With Pals, Pups!!!

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Enjoy Late Dinner
Channing Tatum and Inka Williams are keeping their romance going ... grabbing a late dinner in L.A. -- and, the duo upped the cuteness in this interaction by bringing out their dogs.

The actor and his model girlfriend hit up Chez Jay -- a famous steakhouse in Santa Monica Saturday night ... enjoying a relaxing evening with their friends and their dogs.

Check out the pics ... the two are surrounded by pals at the restaurant -- cozying up to one another while enjoying some food and drinks and clearly laughing with one another.

Also at the dinner ... at least one four-legged friend, panting happily and resting its head on Inka's chair. It even licked Channing's shaved head -- showing some love to the star.

It's a sweet date night between the happy couple just a couple weeks after their romance caught eyes when they attended a pre-Oscars party together.

Remember ... the two pulled up at the CAA pre-party and engaged in some light PDA at the event -- showing up arm-in-arm to the event.

As you know ... Channing was engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz until October of last year. The two split after three years together -- but, they still run in similar circles, obviously even attending that same aforementioned CAA party.

Kravitz has since seemingly moved on too ... 'cause she was spotted hanging out with actor Noah Centineo recently -- so, she's seemingly not sitting around pining for CT.

Seems both are moving forward ... and, Channing and Inka look really head over heels for one another!

